Bhubaneswar: Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha (OAM) has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to ensure complete and transparent implementation of the ‘Gyanodaya – Shikshya Ru Samruddhi Scheme’, under which the state government has announced free education from KG to PG in eligible educational institutions.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, OAM president Basudev Bhatta welcomed the government’s flagship initiative but expressed concern over the School and Mass Education Department’s letter (No. 18042/SME dated July 8, 2026), which, according to the organisation, limits the benefit to waiver of admission fees only in government, fully aided and newly aided secondary and higher secondary schools.

The parents’ body alleged that educational institutions continue to collect several other charges, including development fees, affiliation fees, library fees, form-fill-up charges, student union fees, Red Cross fees, annual function fees, examination fees, CHSE charges and other miscellaneous fees. It argued that these charges impose a significant financial burden on parents and undermine the government’s promise of free education from KG to PG.

OAM said that although the departmental letter states that detailed guidelines will be issued later, many institutions have already started collecting various fees for the 2026-27 academic session, creating confusion among parents and raising concerns over the scheme’s implementation.

The organisation urged the CM to direct the waiver of all applicable fees—not just admission fees—for eligible students. It also sought immediate modifications to the SAMS portal and other fee collection systems to prevent unauthorised collections, publication of the complete list of eligible institutions and waived fees for greater transparency.

Seeking the Chief Minister’s personal intervention, OAM said the Gyanodaya – Shikshya Ru Samruddhi Scheme should be implemented in its true letter and spirit so that the promise of free education translates into meaningful relief for parents across Odisha.