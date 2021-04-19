Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could only manage to post a below par score of against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium here Monday. Some tight bowling by both the spinners and pacers enabled Sanju Samson’s team to maintain a stranglehold on MS Dhoni’s brigade. A number of CSK batsmen had starts but failed to convert those into substantial scores. So from a gettable score of 200-plus – which looked possible when Ambati Rayudu (27) and Suresh Raina (18) were batting – CSK could only manage 188 for nine in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis (33), Moeen Ali (26) and Dhoni (18) flattered only to deceive.

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya (3/36) again did the star turn for Royals with the ball. So even though his illustrious counterpart Jaydev Unadkat went for 40 runs in his four overs, it did not cause much of a problem to the Royals. Chris Morris (2/33), Mustafizur Rahman (1/37) and Rahul Tewatia (1/21) also picked up wickets for the Royals.

Brief scores: CSK 188 for 9 (Faf Du Plessis 33, Chetan Sakariya 3/36, Chris Morris 2/33). Rajasthan Royals to bat.