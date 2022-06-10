Mumbai: Investment banker-turned-actor Rajeev Siddhartha, who played the character of a journalist in Prakash Jha’s web series ‘Aashram’, says working with the filmmaker itself was a learning lesson.

Rajeev plays the character of Akki for all three seasons of the show and Akki is a morally centred journalist who from the very outset can see right through Baba Nirala’s intentions.

Sharing his experience of working with Prakash Jha, Rajeev said, “It was a fantastic experience with Prakash sir. As the captain of the ship, he is so secure and confident about his craft and storytelling that the rest was taken care of. There are a lot of admirable qualities in him – the way he handles projects on a huge scale, and how he provides the right atmosphere for actors to deliver honestly in the scenes. I have been lucky to learn under his guidance and direction through all the three seasons.”

His character Akki has an interesting equation with the character Pammi played by Aaditi Pohankar.

As his on-screen character has grown with each season, the actor also added, “This season Pammi and Akki are on the run throughout. My character is more perspectival while Pammi’s is slightly impulsive. Akki is the centred guy, someone who wants to plan and make sure efforts don’t go to waste. He acts as a perfect sounding board for Pammi’s character. Akki and Pammi’s scenes are full of stillness and pauses. There’s a lot of breathing space. We’ve been fortunate to be given those scenes by our director.”

‘Aashram’ starring Bobby Deol, is streaming on MX Player.

IANS