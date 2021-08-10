Bolangir: A delegation of Rajendra University’s alumni Monday met vice-chancellor Prof Umaballabh Mohapatra, registrar Prot Durgaprasanna Mohapatra and lecturers to discuss various issues like lack of land, infrastructure and vacant teachers’ posts that are hindering the university’s development.

Before being upgraded as Rajendra University, the institution was known as Rajendra College, established in 1944. Around 76 years after its inception, the state government upgraded it to a university, June 1, 2020.

Few days back, the University Grants Commission (UGC) granted its recognition to the university under UGC sub-clause 2(F), 1956 and included it in the list of UGC universities.

But, the university is yet to receive recognition under Section 12 (B) of the UGC Act 1956. To obtain this recognition, the university must have required land records, enough number of teachers and adequate infrastructure.

During the meeting, it came to the fore that the university owns 49 acres but doesn’t have land records of the same. This apart, of the 126 sanctioned professor posts announced by the government, not a single professor has been appointed so far. The required infrastructure too has to be developed.

With the university not having land records, teachers and infrastructure, it fails to meet the criteria to receive recognition under Section 12 (B) of the UGC Act 1956. In absence of this recognition, the university will not be entitled to receive UGC grants.

During the discussion, vice-chancellor Prof Mohapatra clarified it that besides land records, the university must have at least 30 professors and ancillary infrastructure to get the recognition and receive funds.

“Keeping the next 50 years in view, the university needs an additional 100 acres. Similarly, the campus needs to be developed for research and study. An administrative building will soon be constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Besides these, a good library, an auditorium, hostels and a dak bungalow are also required,” he informed.

Later, the alumni members said the university owns 62 acres and the Gandhi Stadium has come up on some portions of this land. Some local people have also encroached upon some land of the university and constructed houses on them. Now, it is the responsibility of the administration to reclaim the encroached lands.

They said they would meet the district Collector, RDC (northern division), local people’s representatives and request their intervention to help the university get 150 acres and Odisha Records of Rights (ROR). They urged the government to interfere and take necessary steps in this regard.

So far, 66 acres near the institution has been identified. Around 26 acres near Central School and 33 acres near Dhumamara-Patharachepa have also been earmarked. But it would be better if the required land is available at one place. Students can stay back at night to do research work.

The delegation will meet the district Collector Tuesday and request him to take initiative to provide the university an additional 100 acres.

The delegation met the university authorities after Odia daily Dharitri carried news on the university repeatedly.

PNN