Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and writer-editor Apurva Asrani celebrated Monday eight years of their acclaimed biographical drama Shahid. They said the 2013 film was a life changing experience for the team. Rajkummar Rao also said that it had been a privilege to play such a role.

The film is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. He was assassinated in 2010 in Mumbai. The film also featured Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu and Baljinder Kaur.

Rajkummar had won the National Award for his performance in the titular role. He took to Instagram and shared a note to mark the occasion.

“#Shahid 8 years of this beautiful film. This is not just a film for us, it’s an emotion for all of us who were involved in making this film. Have so many people to thank starting with my friend, father, brother, director @hansalmehta sir,” the actor wrote.

Since then Rajkummar has worked in acclaimed films like Queen, Trapped. He reunited with Mehta for Citylights, Aligarh (2015) and Omerta (2018). The duo also worked in last year’s Chhalaang.

For Mehta, Shahid proved to be a turning point after a series of misses like Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! and Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?.

“The film that gave me my voice. Eternal gratitude to the team that made it happen. #8YearsofShahid,” the filmmaker wrote.

The movie was jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Sunil Bohra in association with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner UTV Spotboy.

Rajkummar will next be seen in the family comedy Hum Do Hamare Do, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Mehta is awaiting the release of his next feature film Faraaz, based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack.