Mumbai: Almost two months after welcoming their baby girl, Hindi film couple RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa have finally unveiled the name of their daughter.

The new parents have decided to call their little bundle of joy Parvati Paul Rao.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa wrote in a joint post, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing…PARVATI PAUL RAO (sic).”

The post further had an adorable photo of RajKummar and Patralekhaa holding their little one’s hands.

Reacting to the name announcement, actress Aahana Kumra commented, “Congratulations @patralekhaa and @rajkummar_rao and welcome little Parvati.”

Others from the entertainment industry, such as Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, also uploaded red heart emojis in the comment section.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time November 15 last year.

They shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl on the internet with a sweet post.

“We are over the moon, God has blessed us with a Baby girl…Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar”, they penned.

The caption on the post read, “(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced their first pregnancy back in July 2025.

“Baby on the way – Patralekhaa & Rajkummar”, the excited couple mentioned.

Rajkummar first laid eyes on Patralekhaa in an advertisement. At first glance itself, he found her to be really cute and wished to meet her someday.

Finally, the two met as they shot for Hansal Mehta’s 2014 drama CityLights. During the filming, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa ended up falling for one another.

After being in a relationship for some time, the ‘Maalik’ actor proposed to his ladylove in October 2021 and finally tied the knot in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.