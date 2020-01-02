Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao surprised fans with the first look of his upcoming film, Ludo. In the first-look picture Rajkummar shared on social media, the actor is dressed up as a woman in green lehenga-choli, and he looks gorgeous! Really does so.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor captioned: “Happy new year guys. #LUDO @anuragbasu official @bhushankumar @tseries.official’.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6xfCqgps8U/

Rajkummar’s fans are excited to see their favourite actor in a female avatar, and have lauded him. The comments continued to flow in at time of even writing this copy.

One fan wrote: “You’re looking better than any girl in this first look.” Another fan commented: “Didn’t recognize him at the first glance.” However, another fan was blown away by the picture that he mistook it to be that of Alia Bhatt. The fan wrote, “I thought it is Alia.” Another fan shared:””Baapre unbelievable Bro Sahi.”

Ludo helmed by Anurag Basu will star Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

The film is slated for an April 24 release.

