Dundigal: A total of 231 Flight Cadets (194 men and 37 women), including the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA), were commissioned as officers in the Indian Air Force (IAF) following their graduation from the Air Force Academy (AFA) Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade of the 217th Course and awarded the President’s Commission to the graduating cadets, marking the successful completion of their pre-commissioning training for the Flying and Ground Duty branches of the IAF.

On the occasion, nine officers from the Indian Navy, three officers from the Indian Coast Guard, and two officers from Vietnam were awarded their wings. In addition, three officers received Brevets upon the successful completion of their navigation training.

Congratulating the graduating cadets, Rajnath Singh said they were joining a service that has consistently served as both a shield and a sword for the nation.

“The Indian Air Force altered the course of the 1947-48 war in Kashmir through the Srinagar airlift and scripted history in just 13 days with decisive air strikes during the 1971 war. Its indomitable spirit and unmatched valour were once again demonstrated during Operation Sindoor in 2025, when terror hideouts were destroyed with clarity and precision. The operation was successfully executed not only because of our indigenous platforms but also due to the IAF’s trained, courageous and disciplined officers. I am confident that the force will continue to play a pivotal role in future operations as well,” he said.

The Defence Minister called upon the newly commissioned officers to remain vigilant in the face of evolving security challenges and to recalibrate their responses as situations demand.

“Warfare traditionally involves two vectors: the soldier and their equipment. However, in modern warfare, neither the adversary nor the weapon being used is often visible. Systems such as radars, satellites, drones, sensors, and robotics make it impossible to detect the combatant or their machinery. There are scenarios where adversaries’ traffic systems and even CCTV networks are being compromised and controlled. Your training programmes and exercises have prepared you well to face uncertainties and unexpected challenges. You must always stay alert,” he said.

Rajnath Singh urged the officers to understand, adapt, adopt, and, when necessary, modify futuristic warfare systems and strategies. He stressed the importance of innovation and maintaining a decisive edge on all fronts.

“Every conflict serves as a learning opportunity. You must combine hard work with smart work and brilliance. In the present era, smart nations are carving out a significant place for themselves in the field of technology. It was, earlier, believed that major powers hold a decisive edge on every front, but today even comparatively smaller powers inflict massive damage on large platforms using compact yet lethal weapons and novel tactics,” he added.

The Defence Minister also advised the officers to never stop learning and training, emphasising that their wings represent far more than a badge of rank.

“The responsibility you are about to shoulder is inherently so complex that you will often have to make decisions not in minutes, but in seconds or even less. You must consistently uphold such high standards of professionalism and conduct that inspire others,” he said.

Extending special congratulations to the women officers, Rajnath Singh said the growing presence of Nari Shakti would further strengthen the IAF and make it more balanced and robust.

“This demonstrates the strength of our inclusive force,” he said.

He also wished the graduating Vietnamese officers success in their future endeavours and expressed confidence that their training in India would further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Rajnath Singh commended the IAF for its role in numerous rescue and humanitarian missions both within India and abroad, saying that such efforts reflect the country’s culture and ethos of helping humanity beyond nationality, language and borders.

“It is often said that ‘the sky is the limit’. It certainly holds true for IAF, but you must move forward with the vision of ‘the sky is our home’. This very vision will help in making us Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said in conclusion.

In recognition of outstanding performance across various training disciplines, the Defence Minister presented awards to the graduating officers.

The event also featured impressive displays by the Akash Ganga skydiving team and the “Shakti” Women Air Warrior Drill Team, which were widely appreciated by the audience. A spectacular aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, the Sarang helicopter display team and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team formed the grand finale of the parade.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Air Marshal S. Shrinivas, Air Force Academy Commandant, Air Marshal Rahul Bhasin, and other senior IAF officials were present on the occasion.