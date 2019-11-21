New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned Thursday till noon as opposition parties including the Congress protested after the Chair did not allow discussion on the issue of electoral bonds and privatisation of state-owned firms.

Soon after laying of listed papers by ministers on the table of the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received notices from several members to suspend business and take up discussions on the RBI’s objection to electoral bonds, and disinvestment of PSUs.

“They (the notices) do not warrant suspension of other business and (notices) taken upon priority,” he said.

However, Congress members were on their feet and held protests. Naidu said it was the prerogative of the Chair to decide which discussions should be taken or not.

This did not pacify the protesting Congress and other opposition party members. Naidu then adjourned the House till noon.

PTI