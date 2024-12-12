New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day Thursday afternoon amid ruckus as the treasury and opposition benches traded charges over no-trust notice against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, and the BJP’s allegations of the Congress leadership’s “connections” with billionaire investor George Soros.

The House witnessed two adjournments on the day before that.

The first was during the Zero Hour in the pre-lunch sitting when Chairman Dhankhar rejected six notices to adjourn the scheduled business of the day and take up matters mentioned in the notices.

As several opposition members raised objections, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda criticised Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge for holding a press conference and criticising the Chairman and Vice President Dhankhar.

“The Chairman’s ruling cannot be questioned or criticised. To do so is contempt of the House and the Chairman,” the senior BJP leader said.

Nadda reiterated the allegation of a link between Congress leaders and Soros and alleged the billionaire has been providing billions of dollars to destabilise India.

“What is the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and Soros? The country wants to know,” he asked.

This triggered further uproar in the House, and it was adjourned till 2 pm — the second for the day.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm, TMC Parliamentary Party leader Derek O’Brien tried to raise a point of order. Amid ruckus, the Chairman said it will not go on record.

As sloganeering continued, Chairman Dhankhar called former prime minister and JD(S) MP HD Deve Gowda to speak. However, his speech was drowned in the din.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge then tried to raise a point of order.

“House is not in order. They are making reckless allegations. You are listening and encouraging…” Kharge told the Chair.

“Democracy runs on two wheels – one is the opposition party, the other is the ruling party, and you are the umpire. But if you make one-sided decisions, it is a setback for the country and democracy…” Kharge said.

Amid the din, Chairman Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day.

PTI