New Delhi: Biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, which are falling vacant on different dates in April, will be held March 16, the Election Commission said Wednesday.

These seats are set to fall vacant on different dates in April.

According to the notified schedule:

The election notification will be issued February 26, 2026.

The last date for filing nominations is March 5, with scrutiny scheduled for March 6.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9.

As per established practice, polling on March 16 will be held between 9 am and 4 pm and votes will be counted from 5 pm the same day. The entire election process is expected to conclude by March 20, 2026.

The states where seats are falling vacant are Maharashtra (7 seats), Odisha (4 seats), Telangana (2 seats), Tamil Nadu (6 seats), Chhattisgarh (2 seats), West Bengal (5 seats), Assam (3 seats), Haryana (2 seats), Himachal Pradesh (1 seat) and Bihar (5 seats).

