New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her office said.

The meeting comes a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha, tendered his resignation to Murmu.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also shared a picture of the meeting on X.

“Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” it said.

Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/ImJis5d69t — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 22, 2025

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, and his tenure was till August 2027.

The abrupt resignation of Dhankhar came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the morning session in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday.