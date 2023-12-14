New Delhi: The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Friday amid protests by opposition members over the suspension of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien.

When the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 4 pm after two adjournments in the post-lunch session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked suspended member O’Brien to leave the House in compliance with the order passed.

According to Dhankhar, O’Brien staying put in the House was a serious violation and a wilful defiance of the order.

Subsequently, leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a resolution under Rule 192 to refer the issue to the committee of privileges of the Rajya Sabha.

It was immediately taken up by the chairman and passed by a voice vote.

“The motion is adopted. The matter stands referred to the committee of privileges of the Rajya Sabha for examination, investigation and report within a period of three months,” Dhankhar said.

He again urged O’Brien to leave the house, but the latter did not oblige.

The opposition members continued with their protest and amidst the uproar, the chairman adjourned the House proceedings till Friday.

PTI