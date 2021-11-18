Berhampur: A kishan mahapanchayat, an assembly of farmers and farmer leaders will be held in Berhampur December 6 demanding withdrawal of newly constituted farm bills.

Farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and senior leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha will attend the mahapanchayat and put forth their demands seeking withdrawal of the bills. This was stated here by senior left leader Bhala Chandra Sarangi while addressing mediapersons, Wednesday.

The mahapanchayat will be attended by hundreds of farmers from south Odisha as well as eminent persons from various walks of life.

Sarangi said that the BJP led Modi government has constituted three black farm bills for which the agitation by farmers on Delhi borders is going to complete a year November 26. Over 700 farmers participating in this agitation have lost their lives during this period. However, the NDA government instead of resolving the issue is conspiring to protect the interest of the corporate sector and trying to defame the farmers, he added.

PNN