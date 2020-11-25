Hindi cinema actress Rakhi Sawant is no stranger to controversies.

Ever since her debut on TV screens, Rakhi’s name has been synonymous with one controversy to another.

Back in 2010, Rakhi had her own reality show called ‘Rakhi Ka Insaaf’ on TV. Laksham Prasad, 24, from Uttar Pradesh was one of the participants on her show. Never scared of any consequences, Rakhi had called Laksham ‘impotent’ on the reality show.

Laksham died by suicide a few days later. His parents blamed Rakhi for her son’s untimely demise.

“My son was so upset with the indecent remarks that he stopped meeting any outsiders or neighbours, who used to laugh at him referring to the remarks by Rakhi Sawant. They had seen the show and how that girl referred to my son,” Laksham’s mother Savitri Ahirwal had said.

“Upset over the remarks, my son started suffering from acute depression and even stopped eating food. He gradually became weak and frail and ultimately died yesterday. No one other than Rakhi Sawant is responsible for the untimely death of my son,” she added.

Laksham, his wife Vineeta and her family had appeared on ‘Rakhi Ka Insaaf’. The show features Rakhi as a judge who delivers verdicts in cases of domestic violence, marital discord and others.

“Our main objective was to settle the dispute between Lakhsham and his wife Vineeta. We would have never opted for the show if we knew that the girl (Sawant) would ill-treat Laksham in such a manner on national television,” said Balbir Ahirwal, Laksham’s maternal uncle.

