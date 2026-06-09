Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh enjoyed a food-filled outing in New York with her husband Jackky Bhagnani.

The couple explored some of the city’s popular eateries together. Sharing glimpses from their trip, Rakul gave a look at their relaxed time spent trying different cuisines and enjoying the vibrant food scene of the city. Taking to Instagram, the De De Pyaar De 2 actress posted a series of photos and videos in which she is seen enjoying pizza, croissants, and other delicious snacks.

Alongside the post, Rakul wrote, “A little bit of New York, a lot of good food, and the best kind of company.”

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married February 21, 2024, in a grand beachfront celebration at ITC Grand Goa in India. The couple hosted a star-studded wedding ceremony featuring two different traditions—an Anand Karaj ceremony held in the morning, followed by a Sindhi wedding ritual in the evening.

Professionally, the actress will next be seen in Indian 3, directed by S. Shankar. The film, which is a continuation of the iconic 1996 release Indian, also stars Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh recently spoke about online criticism, trolling, and the impact of social media on actors. In an exclusive interaction with media, the actress shared that it is important for actors to distance themselves from constant online chatter and not let it affect their work. “I think when you are newer and when you just start out, you get affected. Luckily, when I started out, social media wasn’t so prominent. This is only the last five years, and I think people have started having an opinion only through the pandemic. I think the last five, six years, when there was a lot of time and social media was around.”

“So, I feel that ultimately as an actor, you have to shut that noise and you have to distance yourself from the chatter. And just put your blinders on and work, and then disconnect. Because if you start getting affected by what everyone is saying on social media, then you will be a disaster,” concluded Rakul.