Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is at the top of her fashion game and the new bride dropped stunning pictures of herself, flaunting her bridal pink chooda.

Rakul Preet got married in Goa February 21 to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The diva is currently enjoying being a new bride, and has shared a sneak peek of her latest photoshoot.

In the photos, we can see Rakul wearing an embellished white outfit. The ensemble includes a white long sleeve blouse, and matching palazzo pants.

The Doctor G fame actress opted for a glam makeup look with glossy pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, thick brows, and contoured cheeks. She tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

For the jewellery, she sported a white and golden choker necklace, and matching round earrings.

But it was her pink chooda, diamond ring and mehendi that stole the show.

The post is captioned: “Fashion with chooda izza vibe.” She gave the tune of recently released song ‘Naina’ sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, and Raj Ranjodh from the movie Crew.

Rakul and Jackky had a wedding with twin ceremonies: first, the ‘Anand Karaj’ in the Sikh tradition; and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky’s cultural backgrounds.

On the work front, she has ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ and ‘Indian 2’ in the pipeline.