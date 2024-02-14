Mumbai: Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are all set to get married February 21, will be resuming work right after tying the knot.

Speculations about the venue, guest list, and wedding attire have been swirling, adding to the anticipation surrounding the event.

Despite the excitement surrounding their wedding, Rakul and Jackky have decided to delay their honeymoon plans, opting instead to dive straight back into work commitments.

With Rakul scheduled to work almost up to three days before the wedding festivities begin, and Jackky deeply involved in pre-production for his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the couple’s focus remains on their respective projects.

Rakul plans to resume work within a week of the wedding ceremonies, while Jackky continues to dedicate his time to his film.

The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding in the picturesque locale of Goa. The three-day affair, starting February 19 and culminating in their marriage February 21, stands out for its green initiatives.

Sources reveal that the couple has skipped on paper invites in favour of digital-only announcements to guests. In keeping with their eco-friendly theme, the wedding will feature no firework displays.

Taking their commitment a step further, Rakul and Jackky are working with experts to assess and offset their wedding’s carbon footprint.

These specialists will calculate the environmental impact of their festivities and advise on the number of trees to be planted to balance it out. Following this advice, the couple plans to plant these trees, symbolising their dedication to the environment either immediately after their wedding or the next day.