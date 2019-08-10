Actress Rakul Preet Singh was trolled brutally by filmgoers, who were not happy with a lip-lock scene in Manmadhudu 2. Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel to the cult classic movie Manmadhudu.

Fans are left wondered as to how Nagarjuna accepted this film. Released this Friday, the film has opened to mixed responses. The audience, who watched it in the morning, said that the film lacks a good story and only boasts of cheap double meaning jokes and Rakul Preet’s ‘lip-lock’ scenes. The movie is an insult to the cult classic movie Manmadhudu, fans expressed outrage.

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s fans are upset with Manmadhudu 2 and feel sorry for him. They say that Nagarjuna has delivered beautiful family entertainers like Soggade Chinni Nayana, Manam and Oopiri in recent years. But he has chosen the wrong script once again after Officer and Devadas.

Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actress Samantha Akkineni also faced a lot of criticism and trolling on social media after as they had condemned Sandeep Reddy’s comment on love and preached on misogyny and feminism.