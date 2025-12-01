Bhubaneswar: The ‘Save Sainik School, Remove Gadakana Garbage Dump’ campaign has announced an awareness rally December 2, marking National Pollution Control Day. The rally will be held demanding the immediate shutdown of the long-running garbage dumping yard at Gadakana. The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the campaign held Saturday.

According to the organisers, residents of the affected areas, social activists, local public representatives, and several prominent citizens will participate in the rally. The rally will commence from Sainik School Gadakana and proceed to the statue of Veer Surendra Sai, where floral tributes will be offered before concluding.

Worthwhile to mention in Bhubaneswar that during discussions with the campaign representatives, Housing and Urban Development department Principal Secretary, Usha Padhee, had reportedly assured that the Gadakana dump yard would be completely closed soon. However, campaign leaders pointed out those similar assurances had been given previously without any implementation. They stressed that only strong public pressure and mass awareness can compel the administration to act decisively.

It is pertinent to mention here that, for over 23 years, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been dumping hundreds of truckloads of waste daily at the Gadakana site, making the entire locality toxic with foul odours. Waste processing units — including windrow composting, micro-composting centers, recycling plants, and effluent treatment systems — are operating in densely populated residential areas without proper approval from the Pollution Control Board, campaign members alleged.

Despite being located adjacent to Sainik School, and in close proximity to several educational institutions including universities, RRL, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, the dumping operations have continued unchecked. Residents within a 7-km radius are reportedly suffering from severe health hazards and unbearable living conditions. Campaign members accused the authorities of overlooking the significant environmental and health risks, calling the Pollution Control Board’s inaction “deeply irresponsible”.

The meeting was attended by Basudev Bhatt, Dilip Dash Sharma, Ashok Paikaray, Prasanna Bisoyi, Bhikshakari Tripathy, Lalat Keshari Jena, Chintamani Barik, Sandipta Dash, Jayasurya Kanungo, Sarada Prasad Dash, Shankarshan Barik, and Satyabrata Mohanty, among others.