New Delhi: Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has earned over Rs 400 crore at the global box office.

The sports action drama is directed by Buchi Sana and released in theatres June 4. It also features Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

Production banner Vriddhi Cinemas shared the box office collection on its official Instagram handle Thursday. It featured the film’s poster with the box office numbers written over it. “Peddi” has also turned the highest South film grosser of the year, according to the makers.

The film opened with Rs 135.36 crore and went on to earn Rs 236.7 crore in its first weekend. “A box office celebration. #Peddi crosses 400 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE,” read the caption.

Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community.

Actors Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani also feature in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.