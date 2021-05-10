Mumbai: Sunday was Mother’s Day and social media platforms were flooded with wishes. Many shared lovely anecdotes and incidents and took the chance to show how much their mothers meant to them. However, an exception to the rule was producer-director Ram Gopal Varma.

Varma is very active on various social media platforms and attracts attention because of his posts. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, he had different viewpoints to share. Varma did not even wish his own mom as he felt that he has not been a good son and has never given her the happiness she deserves.

“All mothers give births, but I want to wish only those mothers who gave birth to quality products, but definitely not to my mother who gave birth to a good for nothing bum like me.. Hey mom, I wish u a very UNHAPPY MOTHER’S DAY because I never gave u a day’s happiness !” Varma tweet.

Immediately the tweet went viral.

It is worth mentioning here that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged that Varma’s upcoming film D Company should not be released as the filmmaker has massive dues pending.

Varma has directed many films related to crime and the underworld. Among his most famous films are Satya, Company and Sarkar starring Amitabh Bachchan.