New Delhi: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust chairperson Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has tested COVID-19 positive.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken stock of Mahant Gopaldas’ health status. The chief minister has also spoken to the district magistrate of Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta requesting them for immediate medical attention for Mahantji at the hospital.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the district magistrate to make sure Mahant Gopaldas receives the best treatment and care.

The chairperson of the trust was present at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya that took place August 5.

PNN/Agencies