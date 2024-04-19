Rourkela: With the district administration making elaborate security arrangements to tackle any unpleasant situation, Ram Navami celebrations in Sundargarh district remained peaceful. Contrary to other areas in the district, the procession was taken out Thursday in Rourkela. “This is the tradition we have been following from the beginning,” said one Shankar of Daily Market Akhada. A total of 15 akhadas participated in the procession here which starts from Bisra Chowk and continues till Udit Nagar. The celebration was continuing peacefully when the report was filed. To maintain law and order, the district administration has deployed over 15 platoons of men in uniform, sources said. The atmosphere was electrifying as over 30,000 people were present on either side of the nearly 3-km stretch to witness the procession.

Delicacies and drinks were being offered to all. “We are ensuring that all akhadas abide by the guidelines given by the administration. We can do this because of our good relation with all the participating akhadas,” said Satyananda Mohanty, a former scribe and member of the integration forum. Goldi Singh, a member of another akhada said, “The Model Code of Conduct is in force and we have promised that everything will go as per the instructions of the administration.” The procession was held Wednesday at Rajgangpur during which 24 platoons of police force were deployed by the administration. Given the town’s records of communal tension, more than 30 officers of DSP and IIC ranks were pressed into service. A huge statue of Lord Hanuman measuring 15 feet in height was taken around the town and was immersed Thursday in the artificial pond created by the Rajgangpur Municipality. At Biramitrapur, five platoons of police personnel were present with 15 officers pressed to control the situation Wednesday. The administration was extra cautious because of the communal tension that had gripped the town a few days back during a religious celebration.

However, everything went off peacefully. Biramitrapur SDPO Susant Das said, “We took adequate measures to manage law and order in the town. Besides, the organising committee and members of all communities assured that they would help in maintaining peace.” Five akhadas were participating in the celebration. In other parts of the district like Bonai and Talsara, the celebration was peaceful and passed off without any issues.