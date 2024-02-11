Berhampur: Suryanarayan Maharana, an artist from Odisha’s Berhampur district, has garnered praise and a place in the ‘India Book of Records’ for carving the smallest Ram temple out of wood.

Maharana, during the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, had carved the 2-cm tall and 5-mm wide temple and claimed his work to be the smallest Ram temple. Later, he had applied for a place in the ‘India Book of Records’ January 23.

He received the confirmation from the India Book of Records authorities via an email Thursday, in which the authorities praised his artwork and informed that it has been selected to be placed in the record book.

“In the coming days, this artwork will achieve many other records,” Suryanarayan said exuding hope.

PNN