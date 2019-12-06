Bhubaneswar: A distinguished educationist Prof I Ramabrahmam assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Central University of Odisha (CUO) permanent campus at Sunabeda, Friday.

He is the third regular VC of the university. President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Ramabrahmam as the VC of the CUO as per Statute 2(1) of the Central University Act, 2009 for a terms of (5) five years from the date of his joining until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, as per the communiqué received from the Ministry of Human Resource Development. He took over the charge from Prof S K Palita, who acted as a VC in-charge for the interim period after relive of Prof Sachidananda Mohanty February 28, 2019.

Ramabrahmam has a very vast and impressive academic as well as administrative experience. He acted as the senior faculty of the Department of Political Science, School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Ramabrahmam did his PhD in Political Science from UoH and MA in Political Science and Public Administration from Andhra University. He has over 30 years of teaching experience and has published over 100 research papers in National and International Journals. He has also supervised more than 20 scholars and completed many research projects.