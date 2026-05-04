Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Monday disbursed financial assistance of over Rs 61 crore to more than 79,000 beneficiaries, who had earlier missed receiving the first, second, or third instalments of the ‘Subhadra’ scheme due to various reasons, officials said.

Parida released the financial assistance to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system virtually from the conference hall of the Women and Child Development Department here.

The 79,000 women were excluded from the scheme due to issues like inactive NPCI linkage, e-KYC biometric errors, and pending grievance resolutions.

According to official data, a total of 21,901 beneficiaries received the first instalment, 22,347 got the second instalment, and 79,601 beneficiaries were provided with the third instalment under the ambitious women-centric scheme of the BJP government. Some of the beneficiaries have received multiple instalments.

The disbursement was made after due verification and resolution of cases pending at various administrative levels, the officials said.

Parida reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is left out, emphasising that all genuine cases will be addressed through a robust system of verification and grievance redressal.

She reiterated that the ‘Subhadra’ scheme marks a significant step towards advancing women’s financial empowerment in the state.

She also reviewed the status of left-out beneficiaries with district administrations, including Ganjam, Jajpur, and Kalahandi, and directed officials to expedite the verification process to ensure the timely inclusion of all eligible beneficiaries.

The ‘Subhadra’ scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday in Bhubaneswar September 17, 2024.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each – one on International Women’s Day (March 8) and the other on Rakhi Purnima.