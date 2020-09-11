Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Ramadevi Women’s University announced Friday that the final semester (sixth semester) examinations of under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) students will start from September 21. The practical exams of arts and science streams will be held September 21, while the final year examinations of arts, science and commerce streams (theory papers) will be conducted September 23 and 24.

“It is notified for information of all concerned that the students admitted to +3 Degree Bachelor of Arts /Science /Commerce (Pass/Hons) under CBCS Course during the Academic Session 2017-18 are required to appear at the +3-VIth Semester (Regular) Arts/ Science/ Commerce (Pass/Hons.) Examination, 2020 commencing as per the following date & time schedule in conformity with the Regulation, Syllabus and latest UGC and HED, Government of Odisha guidelines,” said a notification issued by the university.

Also Read: New protocols issued by Odisha government for home isolation

Earlier, Ravenshaw University and Utkal University had also announced to finish their final semester examinations of plus-3 and PG by September 30.

Ravenshaw University officials have said that they will conduct the examinations of UG and the PG students between September 15 and September 30.

Utkal University has also said that the final semester examinations of UG and PG students will be conducted by September 30 following the direction of the University Grant Commission (UGC) and Odisha government.

PNN