Bhubaneswar: Following a steep increase in coronavirus cases in Odisha, beds in COVID-19 hospitals and care centres have become a scarcity. Hence the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha are advising low risk patients to undergo home isolation while combating the disease. The Health and Family Welfare department has issued fresh protocols as to how such patients can undergo treatment at home only.

Also Read: STA to resume DL, LL tests from September 18, here are the details you need to know

The Health and Family Welfare Department has instructed all District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to ensure strict adherence to the following protocols during home isolation.

When to begin home isolation:

For asymptomatic cases the 10-day isolation period begins from the date on

which swab sample was collected (that tested positive).

For symptomatic cases, the 10-day isolation period begins from the date of onset of symptoms.

When to discontinue home isolation:

For all home isolation cases, after completion of 10-day period of symptoms onset and no fever for three days (or 10 days after swab collection, if asymptomatic) the patient stands discharged. The patient will be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further 7 days, after which the person can rejoin routine work and activities normally.

What is the period of isolation for asymptomatic cases:

For asymptomatic cases a 10-day isolation period is required which is to be followed by seven-day home quarantine.

PNN