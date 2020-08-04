Ayodhya: The ‘Ramarcha’ puja began in Ayodhya Tuesday morning, a day ahead of the ‘bhumi pujan’ for the construction of the Ram temple.

The ‘Ramarcha’ puja which involves the recitation of ‘Ram Katha’ and ‘Ram Dhun’ is being presided over by 11 priests from Varanasi and Ayodhya. The puja will continue for six to seven hours at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

The special puja of Lord Hanuman’s ‘pataka’ (flag) is also being held at Hanuman Garhi temple.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi area has been decorated with saffron marigolds.

“Yellow is an auspicious colour. In Hindu tradition, yellow is used in all ceremonies. It symbolises purity and light,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor-designate to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the trust.

He said that the various rituals being held in various temples would culminate in the ‘bhumi pujan’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to arrive in Ayodhya by Tuesday evening. He will be among the five guests who will be seated on the dais along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The other guests on the dais will be UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that is overseeing the temple construction.

