Bhubaneswar: The Ramco Cement Limited organised grand retailers meet at a city Hotel in which about 900 retailers joined the function.

The company also unveiled their new product Super Steel cement in a bid to cater the demand of their customers. It was said that Super Steel cement is being produced at the Vizag plant.

Officials also claimed that the company will start production cement at Jajpur plant by December or January. DGM (Marketing) of the company Pratik Kumar Ray said, “Jajpur plant is under construction and we expect that the production will start by December or January, 2020.”

With the Jajpur plant, the company targets to reach western parts of Odisha. The company said that they focused in Odisha market after the inception of Vizag plant.

Throughout the year, Ramco Cemnet has increased its volume in the state. Ray said, “Compare to financial year 2017-18, we registered about 20-25 per cent volume growth in Odisha. Also, in 2010 our trade sale was 3500 tonne but it has reached to 60,000-65,000 tonne in Odisha.”

At present, the company has dealers close to 700 in the state and retailers are around 1000.