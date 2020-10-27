Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale and Nationalist Congress Party MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare have tested positive for Covid-19, here Tuesday.

Both leaders made the announcement through social media and appealed to all those who came in contact with them to undergo tests and exercise full precautions.

Athawale, 60, had attended a crowded function in Mumbai on Monday when actresses Payal Ghosh, Soni Kanishka, lawyer Nitin Satpute, realtor Yogesh Karkera and businessman Ankush Chaphekar, formally joined the Republican Party of India (A).

The father of Minister of State Aditi Tatkare, Sunil Tatkare, 65, assured that his health condition was fine but as a precaution, he has been admitted to a city hospital for treatment.

This week, there were other notables, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das who tested Covid positive and are under treatment.

