Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Thursday directed the Revenue and Disaster Management department to develop a mechanism for end-to-end digitisation of the property registration process in the state.

Holding a high-level meeting to review steps taken on timely delivery of public services, Mahapatra directed the department to further simplify the property registration process by adopting an end-to -end digitised system for the entire transaction.

He asked the department to ensure that involvement of middlemen in property transactions is done away with and physical presence of buyers and sellers in sub-registrars’ offices is minimised.

The Revenue department officials were asked to adopt the best practices for making the property registration process completely online.

“Steps are being taken to make registration and tehsil offices more people centric and automated with user-friendly online systems,” Revenue and Disaster Management secretary Bishnupada Sethi said.

He said the timeline for land property mutation was 90 days, as per the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPS) Act, 2012. Meanwhile, the duration for disposal of uncontested mutation cases has been reduced to seven days, he said.

Similarly, the timeline for issuance of caste certificates has also been reduced from 30 days to 15 days while the deadline for issuance of residence and income certificates was reduced to 10 days from earlier 15 days, Sethi said.

The disposal of guardianship certificate application is now 30 days instead of 45 days and the timeline for issuance of income certificate has been reduced to 10 days from 15 days, Sethi further said.

According to sources, around 40,000 uncontested mutation cases have been finalised as per the new timeline of seven days.

Similarly, around 4.47 lakh various miscellaneous and caste certificates have been issued since the publication of new timeline circular by the Revenue department April 6, 2021.