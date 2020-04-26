New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again emphasised the scaling up of testing to detect Covid-19, calling it a “bottleneck” and appealed to the Prime Minister to look into the issue.

The Congress leader demanded that that 1 lakh tests should be done from current 40,000 as the country has testing kits in stock.

Gandhi is a tweet said “Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock.”

“PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck,” Gandhi added.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also said in the Congress consultative group meeting that adequacy in testing is required to conquer this menace.

The Congress working committee which met Thursday said that “it is tragic that we are still lagging behind in establishing a robust and accurate testing regime.”