New Delhi: Ahead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India, US envoy Sergio Gor Wednesday said Washington deeply values its growing partnership with New Delhi and remains committed to building even stronger ties that will benefit both the nations and the world.

In a post on X, the US ambassador to India also shared an old photograph of him with Rubio.

“Looking forward to welcoming my good friend Secretary Rubio to India! The United States deeply values our growing partnership with India, and we are excited to build even stronger ties that will benefit both our nations and the world. See you soon, Mr. Secretary!” he posted.

In April, Gor said that Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month.

The announcement was made after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Rubio at the White House. The two sides had reviewed bilateral relationships, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad.

“Welcome to the White House, @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad.” Gor, who was also present at the meeting, had posted on X.