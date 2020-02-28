Kaliapani: Even as illegal mining of bluestones by the stone mafia is increasing by leaps and bounds, the administration is sleeping tight. Sukinda Chromites of Jajpur and Daitari Reserve Forest of Keonjhar district are blessed with huge resources including bluestones used in astrology-related works.

As huge quantities of bluestones are exported to outside, the demand for the bluestones is increasing outside the state. Hundreds of quarries operate in this area resulting in huge loss of revenues for the state government.

The border area of Keonjhar and Jajpur districts i.e. Tikarpada village is infamous for the presence of Maoists. As a result the district administration has poor control over the area. There is a good deposit of bluestones on the hill top of Tikerpada area.

The stone mafias quarry bluestones from the hilly area without much disturbance from the administration or the police. Tikarpada village comes under Kaliapani police station while forest officials of Tamaka forest range patrol the forest area on a regular basis.

While mechanised methods are followed for quarrying and transportation of rocks by using rock breakers, excavators and dumpers, the local administration and forest officials are oblivious to this illegal trade.

The mafias also deploy tribal people in the quarrying work. They earn huge profits but pass on pittance to the poor tribals.

As per mining rules, mining of minor minerals is regulated under the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016. Tehsildars are the competent authority to grant lease through the auction process.

The lessees are required to submit mining plan for approval from the directorate of mines. Besides, they need clearance from the forest and environment department.

Most of the stone quarries and crushers in the area operate without permission. They neither have official permission nor follow basic mining and environmental norms.

“Almost all the quarries operating in the area use explosives without license for blasting as these rocks are very hard. It is not clear from where they get such huge quantities of explosives without license,” the sources said.

Rampant quarrying and crushing cause serious pollution in the area by pumping dust and smoke into the air. The Odisha State Pollution Board is not taking action against these polluters.