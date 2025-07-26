Baripada: Illegal stone quarrying continues unchecked in the foothills of ecologically sensitive Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, causing widespread concern over its environmental toll on the much-celebrated tiger reserve. Operations involving drilling and blasting are reportedly being carried out during the night, while transportation of the mined stone takes place during the day. However, authorities are accused of sitting pretty, not taking substantial steps to rein in the illegal mining.

Local residents allege that the administration has turned a blind eye, allowing unauthorised operators to loot natural resources at will. Wildlife inside the national park and villagers living in nearby areas are reportedly bearing the brunt of the insatiable greed of some unscrupulous individuals. Sources said quarrying is rampant in and around Kendua panchayat — particularly in Saratchandrapur and Bankasahi villages under Shamakhunta tehsil.

Large-scale drilling by machines and blasting with explosives such as gelatine sticks are being carried out at night, sans official permission. The tremors from the loud blasts have caused visible damage to several houses, especially mud structures, and put concrete buildings at risk of structural compromise. Villagers said they are too frightened to speak out against the powerful stone mafia. “Nightfall brings fear. We suffer from sleeplessness and fear for our lives as stones might fall on our houses at any moment,” Budhia Soren of Bankasahi said. “We know everything but remain silent out of fear.” Sadhu Majhi, another villager, said, “Lack of action by the authorities has emboldened these illegal miners. The number of trucks transporting stones is increasing by the day, and pedestrians are terrified of the speeding heavy vehicles.” It is estimated that more than 50 trucks carry illegally quarried stones every day; yet officials at the Forest, Revenue, Mining, and Transport departments, as well as the police, appear to be either unaware or deliberately avoiding action. Environmentalists warn that deforestation and hill-cutting by illegal quarries are leaving behind massive craters, severely impacting the region’s ecology and microclimate. The situation has sparked growing resentment in the villages, with locals warning of mass protests if immediate action is not taken.

Meanwhile, Udaybhanu Sahu, Deputy Director of Mines, Mayurbhanj said that of the district’s 24 licenced stone quarries, only 11 are operational. He clarified that no new licence has been issued in the areas near Similipal, which fall under the eco-sensitive zone. “Operations in such zones are prohibited. The rest of the leases will be reviewed once necessary documentation and payments are submitted,” he added. Baripada Divisional Forest Officer A Uma Mahesh confirmed that surveillance is ongoing in the eco-sensitive zone. “Our teams are camping in these areas and keeping round-the-clock vigil. We are planning a major crackdown on illegal crushers and quarries in the coming days,” he said.