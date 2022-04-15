Mumbai: The excitement over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding continues even as the newly-wed couple are said to be all set for their honeymoon in South Africa.

After the first wedding pictures shared by Alia on her Instagram, now new pictures from their ‘gathbandhan’ ceremony have taken the Internet by storm.

Gathbandhan is a ritual in Hindu weddings in which the bride’s ‘pallu’ is tied to the groom’s scarf. The ritual symbolises the union of the couple for eternity.

From the groom’s side, mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor performed the rituals, as Ranbir’s other cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, stood by the newly-wed couple’s side.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in the same year.

Their choice of South Africa as their honeymoon destination follows their earlier visit to the country to ring in the New Year. That was when they fell in love with the place and decided to return after tying the knot.