Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding celebration fever refuses to fade out. The couple may have tied the knot April 14, but the nation is still very much tailing after every bit of information and content piece from the biggest wedding of the year.

Serving a treat to her followers, Alia shared a bunch of pictures from the mehendi ceremony on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram Saturday, Alia shared a series of pictures which show her, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and her friends and other wedding attendees in a celebratory spirit drenched in happiness.

She wrote in the caption, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ.”

She continued in the caption addressing Ranbir as, “Mr Kapoor”, “a BIG surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days� and then there are days like these.”

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in 2018. The first part of the trilogy is set to arrive in cinemas September 9, 2022.