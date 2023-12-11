Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s action drama film Animal has minted over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide gross box office in nine days, the makers said Monday.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, the film released December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Production house T-Series shared the collection update of Animal on X, stating that the film earned Rs 717.46 crore in worldwide gross in 10 days.

“#Animal Conquering Box Office with Thunderous Records,” the banner captioned the post.

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed Animal, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.