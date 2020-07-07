Mumbai: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, actor Randeep Hooda has taken part in a clean-up drive at Versova Beach.

On social media, Randeep posted a few pictures in which he can be seen cleaning the beach. He also made sure to follow the necessary precautionary measures while stepping out. He was spotted wearing masks and gloves.

“This is the backyard of humanity and it’s not pretty..being a #Safaikarmachari (cleaning worker) with the inspirational @afrozshah_ to clean my backyard, helping the tireless @my_bmc #frontlineworkers in the #MumbaiRainsmaintaining #SocialDistancing, Randeep captioned the post.

Not only this, he also urged everyone to do their bit for nature.

” #masks let’s start respecting #MotherNature what is your backyard ? Have you seen it lately? Let’s do our bit wherever we are,” Randeep added.

On screen, Randeep will soon be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in “Radhe”.