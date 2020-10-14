Mumbai: Actor Faraaz Khan is battling for life in a hospital in Bangalore after he was diagnosed with a brain infection. Faraaz Khan starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release Mehndi and Vikram Bhatt’s 1996 thriller Fareb. He has suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures.

The actor’s treatment requires Rs 25 lakh for his treatment, for which his family has started a fundraiser. Till now, over Rs 3,20,000 has been raised.

The details of the fundraiser were shared by Faraaz’s family members at ‘ImpactGuru’. “Faraaz Khan gave many years of his life to the art of acting. He gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience and needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs,” the details said.

“Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition. He recommended that Faraz gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense. To prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core,” the statement further said.

“While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz suddenly suffered a seizure. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital in Bangalore, he suffered a third seizure in such a short time span,” the statement read.

“Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia. At the moment, Faraaz is still unconscious in the ICU. The doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger but that will require another 7-10 days of critical care…It has been years since Faraaz has worked in films. And 25 lakhs is a huge amount to be arranged. We have a simple life and earn our living with our job and enjoy spending the weekends with our family. Please help us,” the family said in the statement.

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt shared a plea on Twitter to help raise funds for Faraaz’s treatment. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she wrote.