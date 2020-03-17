Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday said the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha will erode people’s trust in judicial system and caste a doubt upon fairness of judgements delivered.

“Nomination of former CJI RanjanGogoi as a RajyaSabha member by NDA, soon after his retirement is very surprising,” Gehlot tweeted.

“It shows NDA is hell bent on destroying independence of every institution and as Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur said, it redefines the independence, impartiality and integrity of the judiciary. This will erode people’s trust in judicial system and cast a doubt upon fairness of judgements delivered,” he said.

Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the Centre.

A notification announcing his nomination to the Upper House was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night.

