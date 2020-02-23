Jammu: Karnataka took the crucial first-innings lead after bowling out Jammu and Kashmir for 192 on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here Sunday.

Resuming the day on 88 for two in reply to Karnataka’s 206, Jammu and Kashmir let the advantage slip by losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 62.4 overs.

Pacer M Prasidh Krishna (4/42) impressed once again as he returned with a four-wicket haul, while Jagadeesha Suchith (2/46) and Ronit More (2/40) grabbed two wickets each and Krishnappa Gowtham (1/30) claimed one.

For the hosts, Abdul Samad scored a 50-ball 43. He hit six fours and a maximum to anchor the innings but he didn’t get support from the other end.

In their second essay, Karnataka reached 245 for four in 67 overs with opener Ravikumar Samarth (74) and Krishnamurthy Siddharth (75 not out) doing the bulk of the scoring.

J&K skipper and off-spinner Parvez Rasool, who had taken three wickets in the first innings, added another two, while Mujtaba Yousuf (1/42) and Abid Mushtaq (1/59) accounted for one each.

Brief scores:

Karnataka 206 all out in 69.1 overs & 254/4 in 67 overs (R Samarth 74, KV Siddharth 75 not out; Parvez Rasool 2/53) vs J&K 192 all out in 62.4 overs (SP Khajuria 62, Abdul Samad 43; M Prasidh Krishna 4/42).

PTI