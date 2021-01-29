Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is the most popular actor of the Hindi film industry. Ranveer was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy.

Right now Ranveer is doing another film with Rohit Shetty. The name of this film is Cirkus. Ranveer will be seen playing a double role in the film. According to the information received, Ranveer is charging Rs 50 crore as fee for this film.

According to a report, Deepika Padukone has charged Rs 20 crores for a film opposite superstar Prabhas. Prabhas and Deepika are also working together for the first time in the film. The pair is going to appear in a Nag Ashwin science fiction film.

Cirkus is the official adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. Shooting of the film will begin in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa from next month.

Ranveer, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez will appear in the film in lead roles. Apart from these, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirji, Vijay Patkar Sulabha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjit, Ashwani Kalsekar and Murali Sharma will also be in important roles.