Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh took a moment Monday to applaud his father-in-law, badminton legend Prakash Padukone, who changed the scenario of Indian badminton by becoming the first person of this country to win the prestigious All England Open 40 years ago.

“40 years ago on this day, Prakash Padukone changed the fate of badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time…#legend…#proud,” Ranveer wrote on Instagram. He also shared a few pictures of Prakash Padukone from the championship.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-FGZKqBScE/

At the age of 24, Prakash Padukone defeated two-time defending champion Liem Swie King of Indonesia 15-3, 15-10 at Wembley Stadium March 23, 1980.

Earlier in the day, Prakash’s daughter Deepika penned a heartfelt note for her father.

“Papa, Your contribution to badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don’t make you like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!” Deepika wrote.

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space together in Kabir Khan’s 83 which chronicles India’s maiden World Cup win in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Agencies