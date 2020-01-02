Mumbai: Famous couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are ruling Hindi film industry together. The on-screen chemistry of the stars is much liked by the audience. They often hit the headlines and hounded by Paparazzi. Recently both of them were under the spotlight not because of any of the films but for another reason.

Deepika owns a flat in Beaumonde Tower in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Deepika bought this flat in 2010 for Rs 16 crore. Now according to reports, hubby Ranveer has rented a four BHK flat in the same building.

Ranveer has rented the flat for three years. He will be paying rent of Rs 7.25 lakh per month for the first two years and Rs 7.97 lakh per month for the last 12 months.

On professional front, Deepika is busy promoting her next film Chhapak these days which is scheduled to hit screens January 10. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on acid attack Survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal.

While Ranveer is gearing up for one of his most ambitious film — 83, which again is a biopic on the life of India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. The film revolves around India’s first World Cup win in 1983.

Interestingly, Deepika, too, has a special appearance in 83, in the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in the film. This film is directed by Kabir Khan.