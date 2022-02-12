Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh, who had been live on his Instagram, shared his excitement over Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s upcoming cinematic wonder ‘RRR’.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor also heaps praise on ‘Magadheera’ hero Ram Charan. Ranveer, said, “#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since I saw Magadheera and I’m so excited for #RRRMovie.”

The excited actor also seems to be smitten over the charm of the most popular ‘Naatu Naatu’/ ‘Naacho Naacho’ song. Ranveer Singh is seen humming ‘Naatu Naatu’, as he said that he has been vibing on the crazy music.

S.S. Rajamouli’s cinematic wonder ‘RRR’ will soon be hitting the theaters. The trailers have ignited the heat in the audience. Ranveer Singh seems to be a big fan of the movie as he couldn’t stop himself from sharing his excitement during a live session.

‘RRR’ stars South India’s most famous actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

Slated for a huge release on March 25, ‘RRR’ has an ensemble cast, with top-notch technicians on board. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others will appear in significant roles.