Mumbai: Hindi film actress Alia Bhatt’s look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was unveiled Wednesday, and actor Ranveer Singh had a funny reaction to it.

The look, as shared by Alia on Instagram is a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhaanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. Alia looks intense in the image.

The actress captioned the picture: “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Alia’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh couldn’t wait to comment. He wrote: “Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn.”

The ‘Raazi’ star shared another look, where she is seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it. She is seen dressed in skirt-blouse and sports a bindi.

Ranveer’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone commented: “Love”.

According to reports, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’.

