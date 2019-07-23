Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh took his fans and followers down memory lane by capturing his career through selfies, and asking them to pick their favourite one.

Ranveer took to Instagram stories to share throwback selfies from the sets of his earlier films, asking his followers: “Which dude’s selfie game is the strongest?”

He then went on to share images of the most popular characters he has played on the big screen — Alauddin Khilji in “Padmaavat”, Sangram Bhalerao in “Simmba”, Murad in “Gully Boy”, Peshwa Bajirao in “Bajirao Mastani”, Kabir Mehra in “Dil Dhadakne Do”, Gunda Bikram in “Gunday” and ‘saxy’ boy Ram in “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”.

He also shared images dressed as ‘Handsome Laddu’ and ‘Jaali Chaplin’, and one where he is seen sitting in a salon, ready for a haircut.

On the film front, Ranveer is busy shooting his upcoming film “’83”.